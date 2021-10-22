Man booked for anti-govt speech

MARDAN: The Mardan police have registered a case against a person for allegedly making an announcement on the loudspeaker of the mosque against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and using harsh words against them due to the current inflation, sources said.

The sources added that Ghufran, a resident of Bagh Colony in Hoti, allegedly made the announcement through loudspeaker of the Mohab Baba Jee Masjid at Chato Chowk in Mardan.

They added that through the announcement, he wanted to motivate the people to offer special prayers to seek an end to the PTI government.

He allegedly used harsh words for the prime minister and his children due to the current inflation.

The sources added that the station house officer (SHO) of Hoti Police Station, Ajab Khan, registered a case against the person under the relevant law.