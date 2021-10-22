KPRA holds orientation session

PESHAWAR: To facilitate women entrepreneurs and encourage tax compliance, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) arranged an orientation session for women entrepreneurs of Peshawar.

The orientation session was organised with the financial assistance of German Agency for Development GIZ at a hotel here.

The participants of the session were mostly associated with beauty salons, who were given presentations regarding sales tax on services by the officials of KPRA and answered their questions.

The participants were given on-spot demonstrations regarding how to file monthly returns and how to pay their taxes through banks or other funds transfer channels. They were introduced with Salon Invoice Monitoring System (SIMS) developed by the IT team of KPRA specifically for the beauty parlors and the invoices generated through the system can be verified through the website of KPRA to make sure that the tax charged by a salon has reached to the KP govt or not.