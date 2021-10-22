1,658 graduates receive degrees at convocation

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) held its 20th annual convocation, 2021, at UMT Greens on Thursday in which a total of 1,658 graduates were awarded degrees in various disciplines.

As many as 822 bachelor’s degrees, 191 master’s, 608 MS/MPhil and 37 PhD degrees were awarded to the graduating students. Furthermore, 10 Patron’s Gold Medals, 12 Rector’s Silver Medals, 7 Rector’s Academic Excellence Awards Gold Medal, 6 Certificates of Excellence, 6 Research Publication Awards for MS/MPhil students, 5 Highest Number of Publications (Faculty), 5 Highest Impact Factor Publication (Faculty) were also awarded in the annual convocation.

University of Management and Technology Rector Dr Asif Raza gave a welcome note and congratulated the graduating students on successful completion of their degrees. He said the day marked the successful completion of an important era in the lives of the graduates. He also spoke about the various milestones that UMT had achieved over a certain period of time.

UMT/ILM Trust President Ibrahim Hasan Murad congratulating the graduates said youths were the architects of the future. Noted nuclear physicist Dr Samar Mubarakmand addressed the graduates and congratulated them on their success and beginning the new chapter in their journey of life. He appreciated the efforts of University of Management and Technology for quality education.

He said Pakistan had been endowed with the best human resource capital and education was the only way to polish it.

ILM Trust/UMT Chairman Dr Ahmed Omar Murad also spoke on the occasion. Prayers were offered for the eternal peace for the departed soul of Dr AQ Khan who had laid the foundation stone of University of Management and Technology.