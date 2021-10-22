CM terms Opp’s protest against national interest

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the opposition’s ongoing protest was against the national interest as it was spreading political uncertainty in the country.

In a statement, he advised the opposition parties to stage a protest against corruption of their leadership. The opposition tried to score points over corona and dengue and, now, it was trying to disrupt the development journey through their negative politics, he added.

The opposition could not fool people through propaganda, he said and added that the opposition was creating fuss for gaining power as it had no regard for masses, he added. The government has a full understanding of the people’s problems and steps were being taken to overcome the price-hike, he said and added that the prices of essential items would be stabilised as a result of steps taken by the government.

Meanwhile, the parliamentarians and government officials have been directed to keep an eye on the prices by visiting commercial areas. The government was working to serve masses and the steps taken by it would yield positive results, concluded the CM.

LOCAL BODIES: The chief minister while chairing a meeting has said the Punjab government will provide every facility to the local bodies representatives according to law and liaison will be maintained with them.

The CM tasked Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed to maintain contacts with them, adding local bodies’ institutions have been reinstated. A notification is issued and appointment of administrators has been withdrawn. The local government act will be presented before the cabinet in final shape, he added and stated that the government respects the court verdict.

Every step was being taken in accordance with law and constitution, he maintained and directed facilities to local bodies representatives. Meanwhile, Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the security officials who sacrificed their lives in an operation against terrorists in Bajaur and termed them national heroes.

In a statement, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved families and stated that the handful of the terrorists cannot weaken the commitment of the nation which is fully committed to completely eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country.