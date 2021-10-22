Kamal demands govt issue CNICs to Bihari community

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said hundreds of thousands of Biharis have been facing severe difficulties in Pakistan because they are not being issued computerised national identity cards (CNICs) despite their untiring services and great sacrifices for the country.

“Incompetent and corrupt rulers are not issuing CNICs to the Bihari community who migrated from Bangladesh out of love for Pakistan, which is why the doors of education are closed to the Bihari community,” said Kamal, while talking to a delegation of the Bihari Qaumi Movement (BQM) led by Chairman Kamran Ali and President Noor Bihari at the Pakistan House.

Kamal said the Bihari community was also deprived of basic amenities and jobs. “There are hundreds of thousands of Biharis living in Karachi but they were not included in the census due to not having identity cards.”

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had stabbed Karachi in the back by getting the controversial census approved. The government should stop the exploitation of the Biharis living in Pakistan and issue them identity cards on an immediate basis so that they can have access to educational, healthcare and other basic facilities, the PSP chief demanded. He lamented that in the areas where the Bihari people lived, there were no basic facilities like water, electricity and gas. Kamal said the PSP fully supported all the BQM’s demands and expressed full solidarity with the Bihari community.