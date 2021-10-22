Alleged kidnapper of five children remanded to jail

A judicial magistrate on Thursday remanded a suspect to jail in a case pertaining to the alleged kidnapping of five young children in a rickshaw, seeking the charge sheet against him from the police.

At the outset of the hearing in the court of the West district’s JM, Suhail Naeem Gaddi, the investigating officer of the case presented the suspect, Fahim, on the expiry of his physical remand.

The IO said that the interrogation with the suspect had been completed, and his custody was no longer required, so he requested the judge to send the suspect to jail in judicial custody. In the previous hearing, the court had extended the remand of Fahim in police custody on the request of the IO to complete the questioning with the suspect, who was allegedly caught red-handed while trying to whisk away five children.

The judge approved the IO’s request and remanded the suspect to prison, and directed the IO to produce the charge sheet against him within 14 days. According to the prosecution, the suspect was apprehended while he was taking five children in a rickshaw towards Khyber Chowk in Ittehad Town, allegedly kidnapping them.

It said that the suspect had picked the children from their madrasa in Naval Colony and had hired a rickshaw to transport them. It added that the children were from the same family. It also said that the rickshaw driver had become suspicious because the suspect frequently changed the dropping point, following which the driver phoned the police and informed them about the alleged kidnapping attempt.

Later, the police arrived on the scene and took everyone in custody. The children told the police that the suspect had promised to buy them bicycles, and so he was taking them somewhere for the purpose.

The officials said that during the initial interrogation, the suspect had admitted that he wanted to kidnap the children for sexual abuse, and that he had two rickshaws to transport them and cover his tracks.