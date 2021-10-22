Fire destroys used clothes warehouse in Sher Shah

A huge fire destroyed a used clothes warehouse in Sher Shah on Thursday. The blaze had erupted at the warehouse located in the Haroonabad area.

According to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s fire brigade, two fire engines were initially despatched to the site after receiving information of the incident, but tenders from across the city had to be sent to the locality to put the fire out.

The spokesperson for the fire brigade said that the warehouse was situated on an empty plot, adding that the firefighters were able to control the blaze and save the nearby factories and warehouses.

A total of eight fire engines participated in the operation to douse the blaze. No loss of life had occurred in the incident. The fire had apparently broken out due to a short circuit. Another fire broke out at the Rex Centre in the Saddar area. One fire engine was despatched to the scene, and the firefighters were able to control the blaze. The spokesperson said that the fire had broken out due to a gas leak, adding that no loss of life had occurred.