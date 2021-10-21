Ceremony held on Quaid-i-Millat’s death anniversary

KARACHI: A ceremony was held on occasion of 70th death anniversary of Shaheed-i-Millat Nawabzada Khan Liaquat Ali Khan at Quaid-i-Azam Academy, Karachi.

The event was attended by a large number of students and teachers, including Prof Abdul Hadi, Prof Hafiz Naseemuddin and Prof Dr Aurangzeb Khan, who was the special guest. In an introductory speech, Director Quaid-e-Azam Academy Zahid Hussain Abro thanked the guests for their participation in the event. He said academy had aim to remember these personalities, in which their lives and works would be highlighted, so that it would be a beacon for the upcoming generation.

Prof Abdul Hadi highlighted the characteristics of Shaheed-i-Millat Nawabzada Khan Liaquat Ali Khan personality. Another speaker, Prof Hafiz Naseemuddin discussed the life of Liaquat Ali Khan and paid befitting tributes to him. While, Prof Dr Aurangzeb Khan said that Liaquat Ali Khan had given up all the luxuries for the sake of Pakistan and set an example for the nation.

He said the nation should learn from his life, sacrifices and true leaders not by words but by the deeds.