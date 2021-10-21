Yasmin calls for follow teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has stressed the need to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to succeed in life. The minister attended Seeratun Nabi conference as a chief guest at Alhamra organised by the Insaf Lawyers Forum here on Wednesday.
She said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to bring about a change similar to the one in Madnia centuries back. “The PM was so happy to see the Sehat Sahulat Card Program services being given to people. He believes in collective welfare of people. He wants to improve the life of common man. The government is going to provide universal health coverage to 29.3 million families of Punjab. Pakistan’s situation will change Inshallah with the policies of the Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the health minister said.
Today, we must return home after learning a great deal from the Seeratun Nabi conference. Let us pray that Allah protects us from epidemics like dengue and corona. We must take the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a role model and teach our children to follow Uswa-i-Hasna. In order to succeed in life, we must follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the minister said. Present on the conference were Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Syed Yawar Bukhari, MPA Sadia Suhail, Ali Zafar and a large number of lawyers.
Islamabad: The management of the CDA has directed the concerned formation to accelerate the pace of work on I.J...
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau Lahore regional board has decided to hold a formal inquiry into assets...
KABUL: The Taliban praised suicide bombers who died during the war against the former government and its Western...
SUKKUR: The Mallah community took out protest rallies in different parts of Sindh against desecration of 13 graves of...
SUKKUR: Third Additional Sessions Judge Sukkur Tarriq Ali Sanghro directed the registration of murder FIR of two...
ISLAMABAD: An Indian official delegation met Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi with an offer to provide...