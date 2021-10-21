Govt’s economic policies eating people like dinosaur: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday slammed the economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that they were eating people like a dinosaur.

While commenting on the rising petrol prices and high utility tariffs in the country, Rabbani said the people were fed up with the soaring inflation. “For the housewife, there is no gas to burn; for the common man, there is no money to pay electricity bill and for the children of the working class, there is no food on the table and in these circumstances, the prime minister is focused on creating a storm in a teacup on the appointment of DG ISI,” he said.

He said the process of delayed and non-transparent decision-making to aid big businesses of cronies has brought the country to a stage, where bread earners are forced to consider suicide as an option.

He said there can be no continuity in a policy, when you have had five finance ministers, two advisers to the PM on finance, seven FBR chairmen and five finance secretaries in three years. The former chairman Senate said with no continuity of command in the Finance Ministry and the parliament being kept at bay, Pakistan’s case dithers before the IMF and as a consequence of the conditions imposed through the PTI-IMF agreement, the prices of essential commodities, including petroleum products, gas and electricity are all-time high. “What to speak of the dollar, which stands at Rs 173.50,” he remarked.

He said the ingress of IMF in the government ministries and departments has also increased. The PPP leader said the Auditor General of Pakistan had a meeting with the IMF’s local representative and shared key findings and recommendations of its audit of the Covid-19 expenditures. “It is strange that this audit has not been shared with the Parliament but the books were placed and opened for the inspection by the staff of the IMF,” he said.

He said similarly, there have been seven ministers, advisers and SAPMs in the energy ministry, adding that within a span of 30 days, the price of petrol was increased by approximately over Rs20.