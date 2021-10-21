SIEGWERK, ROTOPACK sign historic joint venture

Karachi: A historic Joint Venture signing ceremony between SIEGWERK (Germany) and ROTOPACK (Pakistan) was held in local hotel, Karachi.

Witnessed by notables of Packaging Industry, it is a first joint venture of this century for Flexible Packaging Industry of Pakistan.

SIEGWERK is amongst world’s top three Packaging Inks manufacturing company with experience of 190 years, having production in more than 35 countries & serving in more than 100 countries, with the Net Sales of over One Billion Euro. SIEGWERK Vice President Mr. Dirk Weissenfeldt specified that SIEGWERK have products for Flexible Packaging, Tobacco, Narrow Web, Digital Printing, Liquid Food Packaging, Plastic Tube, Paper & board and sheet fed industry.