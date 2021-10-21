 
Thursday October 21, 2021
JI to protest at D-Chowk on October 31

National
October 21, 2021

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami will kick off its movement against the PTI-led government for its anti-poor policies with protest demonstration here at D-Chowk on October 31. JI naib ameer, Mian Aslam while chairing a meeting party leaders here said that JI central ameer, Sirajul Haq will lead demonstration at D-Chowk on October 31.

