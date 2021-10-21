Terrorist of banned outfit held

MULTAN: Personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit in Lodhran district on Wednesday. According to CTD officials, on a tip-off the Lodhran CTD team arrested accused Ikramul Haq of Chah Watywala Kahror Pacca from Mailsi chowk of Kahror Pacca. The CTD team recovered hate material, flag, stickers and pamphlets of the banned outfit from the accused and booked him.
