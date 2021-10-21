 
Thursday October 21, 2021
Terrorist of banned outfit held

National
October 21, 2021

MULTAN: Personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit in Lodhran district on Wednesday. According to CTD officials, on a tip-off the Lodhran CTD team arrested accused Ikramul Haq of Chah Watywala Kahror Pacca from Mailsi chowk of Kahror Pacca. The CTD team recovered hate material, flag, stickers and pamphlets of the banned outfit from the accused and booked him.

