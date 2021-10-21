Epidemiological pattern: Expert says dengue spread in ICT ‘normal’

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory is being hit badly by dengue fever with over 2,330 confirmed cases so far reported along with nine deaths while in the last five days, 688 patients have been confirmed positive for the infection though on the basis of epidemiological pattern, the spread of the disease can be termed as normal.

It is a normal epidemiological pattern of dengue fever disease that fluctuates and appears after a gap of a year or two. Over 2300 confirmed cases of dengue fever have been reported from Islamabad and it is mainly due to the present most conducive environment prevailing in the region for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

There are millions of mosquitoes that develop from larvae within seven days of cycle, as eggs are hatched in batches of around 25 each while each female mosquito has an ability to lay 200 to 250 eggs at a time. The most favourable temperatures are 25 to 30 degree centigrade while humidity is 30 to 60 per cent.

Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani who is an epidemiologist and member Global Outbreak &Alert Response Network (GOARN) expressed this while talking to ‘The News’ on spread of dengue fever and its control.

The bite of ‘aedes aegypti’ mosquito does not cause disease if the mosquito is not infected by an infected traveler around as the mosquitoes first get infected themselves then become a source of spreading the infection in the area, he said.

Studies reveal that the dengue fever mosquitoes both ‘aedes aegypty’ and ‘aedes albopictus’ are vectors for causing dengue fever as the female mosquitoes carry one of the four types of dengue virus from the dengue patient to the healthy person and transmit the disease.