Taliban agree to new polio jab across Afghanistan

ISTANBUL: UN agencies are gearing up to vaccinate all of Afghanistan’s children under 5 against polio for the first time since 2018, after the Taliban agreed to the campaign, the World Health Organisation says. For the past three years, the Taliban barred UN-organized vaccination teams from doing door-to-door campaigns in parts of Afghanistan under their control, apparently out of suspicion they could be spies for the government or the West. Because of the ban and ongoing fighting, some 3.3 million children over the past three years have not been vaccinated, reported foreign media.
The Taliban’s reported agreement now, after becoming the rulers of Afghanistan, appeared aimed at showing they are willing to cooperate with international agencies. The longtime militant insurgent force has been trying to win the world’s recognition of its new government and re-open the door for international aid to rescue the crumbling economy. But WHO and the UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a statement Monday that they welcomed the decision by the Taliban leadership supporting the resumption of house-to-house polio vaccinations across the country.
Islamabad: The management of the CDA has directed the concerned formation to accelerate the pace of work on I.J...
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau Lahore regional board has decided to hold a formal inquiry into assets...
KABUL: The Taliban praised suicide bombers who died during the war against the former government and its Western...
SUKKUR: The Mallah community took out protest rallies in different parts of Sindh against desecration of 13 graves of...
SUKKUR: Third Additional Sessions Judge Sukkur Tarriq Ali Sanghro directed the registration of murder FIR of two...
ISLAMABAD: An Indian official delegation met Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi with an offer to provide...