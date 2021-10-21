Tareen says London visit ‘apolitical’

LONDON: Billionaire businessman and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former confidante Jahangir Khan Tareen has said his visit to London is for private reasons and has nothing to do with any political manoeuvring.

Speaking to The News and Geo, the former PTI Secretary-General said the speculations that he will be meeting leaders of PMLN and PPP were false. Tareen arrived in London on Monday morning.

“I am in London for two-week medical checkups and other engagements. There are no political meetings and no political scheme I have in mind. I will see my doctors, friends and associates, but in a private capacity,” he shared.

Almost a year ago when Tareen was in London, rumours were rife that Tareen may meet members of the Sharif family in London, but both sides had denied any contact and it later turned out there was no contact of any sort.

Jahangir Tareen confirmed he will be staying in London for around two weeks and will then return to Pakistan with his son. Several PMLN and PPP leaders are set to reach London this week after the lockdown restrictions eased and Pakistan has moved out of the Red List category. Two senior politicians from Azad Kashmir are already in quarantine in London.

Several PMLN leaders will be reaching London soon to meet Nawaz Sharif. It’s understood that PPP leaders will also be in London soon. PTI government representatives Chaudhary Sarwar, the Punjab governor, and Shehryar Afridi, the federal minister on Kashmir Affairs, were recently in Europe.

Jahangir Tareen has his family home in Newbury, around an hour out of London, where he often stays during UK visits and his brother-in-law and PPP Leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood owns a flat near Park Lane. A PPP source said that the former Punjab governor will be in London shortly but it’s not for any political meetings.