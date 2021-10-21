Club development plan launched

KARACHI: Showing belief in club development as the core value of football, Strawberry Sports Management, the organisers of the Pro Football League have launched the League with an education programme on club development.

“We have started educating the clubs through issuance of ‘Club Development Manual Level 1’ which is in line with the future club licensing needs,” Haider Ali Daud, Chairman Pro Football League, said.

The organisers further said that Pro Football League will educate and train the participating clubs as they lie at the heart of global football culture.