Club development plan launched

KARACHI: Showing belief in club development as the core value of football, Strawberry Sports Management, the organisers of the Pro Football League have launched the League with an education programme on club development.
“We have started educating the clubs through issuance of ‘Club Development Manual Level 1’ which is in line with the future club licensing needs,” Haider Ali Daud, Chairman Pro Football League, said.
The organisers further said that Pro Football League will educate and train the participating clubs as they lie at the heart of global football culture.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Sharif, Farhan Hashmi, Ashab Irfan, and Noor Zaman moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the...
KARACHI: The 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games were postponed again on Wednesday.The Olympic Council of Asia on...
KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation is considering organising Pakistan Super Hockey League in April next year.The...
INZAI, Japan: Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele makes his return to Japan this week, but admitted Wednesday...
BEIJING: The Olympic flame arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for the 2022 Winter Games following a ceremony in...
MONTREAL: British Cycling carried out its own drug-testing of riders using a private laboratory in violation of...