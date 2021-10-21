Slater charged over alleged domestic violence

SYDNEY: Australian cricket great Michael Slater was arrested and charged in Sydney on Wednesday over domestic violence allegations.
The 51-year-old, now a well-known television pundit, was arrested in connection with an alleged incident that occurred last week.
New South Wales police confirmed they had visited a 51-year-old man at his home on Wednesday morning and taken him into custody.
He was charged with using a “carriage service to menace/harass/offend and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm”, police said.
The charges — which can relate to harassment via phone or social media and stalking — came after reports of a domestic violence incident on October 12.
