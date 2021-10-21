Pakistan post 186 for six against SA

ABU DHABI: Fakhar Zaman once again stamped his authority as a fiery T20 batsman, helping Pakistan post a formidable total of 186 for six against South Africa here at Tolerance Oval on Wednesday.
Coming to bat at number three, he scored 52 off just 28 balls, hitting two fours and five sixes before retiring.
Openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam scored 19 and 15, respectively. Mohammad Hafeez fell after making 13.
Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali provided the late flourish, scoring 28 and 32, respecitvely. Malik hit one four and one six, while Asif struck two boundaries and two sixes.
Hasan Ali scored 11 not out off six balls and Shadab Khan four not out off three balls.
