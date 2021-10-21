Pakistan face Germany in Junior World Cup on Nov 24

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be pitted against Germany on the opening day of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup starting in India from November 24.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced groups and match schedules for the event, postponed earlier due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Greenshirts have been grouped with Germany, Argentina and Egypt in Group D. The Group is considered as one of the strongest.

Group A will consist of Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile. Group B has India, Canada, France and Poland, while Group C comprises The Netherlands, Korea, Spain and United States.

Australia, England and New Zealand have opted out of the competition due to Covid-19.

Two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Pakistan will face Egypt on November 27 and Argentina on November 28.

Quarter-finals are set to be held on December 1 with Pool D winners and runners up teams playing against Group C runners up and winners, respectively.

Semi-finals will be held on December 3 and the final on December 5.

The mega event will kick off with the match between Belgium and South Africa on November 24 at the Kalinga Stadium, the venue which hosted the last FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018.

Following England withdrawal, Poland will join the event and play in Pool B alongside the hostd and defending champions India, Canada and France.

The men’s Junior World Cup will be followed by women Junior World Cup in South Africa with the opening match between Ireland and Zimbabwe at the North-West University (NWU), Potchefstroom. The final is scheduled on December 16.