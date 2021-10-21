PBC warns govt against knee-jerk, sweeping steps

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Wednesday advised the government against knee-jerk and sweeping measures such as higher tariffs and requirement of 100 percent cash margins for LCs (letters of credit) for importing industrial inputs as it would only escalate the cost of doing business and dent manufacturing growth.

“Regretfully, some items of industrial input have been included in the list and the PBC has requested SBP to remove them from the 100 percent cash margin requirement.”

The PBC established these findings after analysing the July-Sept 21 import figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Imports surged during July-September 2021 with rising world commodity prices mainly, while unavoidable and desirable imports also contributed to this jump, the PBC said.

It said increasing global demand and supply chain disruptions caused by container shortages appeared to be responsible for escalation in costs.

“Some of the increase in imports is due to domestic shortages of food and agricultural commodities.”

“Imports of these are unavoidable for reasons of food security, controlling domestic inflation and securing inputs for textile exports,” the study found out.

It said imports rose by $7.5 billion or 66 percent over the previous year.

“Alarming as it sounds, two-thirds of the $7.5 billion increase i.e., $5 billion is on account of global commodity cost inflation which is outside Pakistan’s direct control and includes more expensive medicines necessitated by the pandemic,” the study found out.

It said the remainder $2.5 billion of increase was accounted for by higher import of machinery, transport goods and textile inputs. “Much of machinery is funded by TERF (Temporary Economic Refinance Facility) and will lead to exports, whilst textiles include cotton and synthetic yarn necessary for exports,” the study said.

The largest components of the increase in import within the Transportation Group were buses, trucks, ships, boats, and cars in CKD/SKD (complete knocked down/semi knocked down) form, the PBC said.

Increase in import of cars in CBU (completely built up) form amounted to $56 million only.

It said right pricing of imported energy, a start on which was made last week, would help curb consumption.

“Higher tariffs on imports of essential items however, will further acerbate inflation and are not recommended.”

The PBC study suggested fundamental reforms should promote indigenous and renewable energy and agricultural productivity to make the country more self-reliant.

It should also broaden the basket and diversify the reach of exports to put some of the opportunistic shift of orders away from pandemic affected countries to Pakistan on a sustainable footing, it added.