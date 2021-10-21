Stocks up near 2pc on economic optimism

Stocks surged on Wednesday as progress made on talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF), waning foreign outflows, and promising current account data gave economic optimism a leg up, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 870.01 points or 1.95 percent to 45,499.46 points, testing a day high of 45,564.28 points and a low of 44,629.45 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said bullish activity was witnessed at PSX on finance minister’s assurance on ongoing positive talks with IMF and the fund’s affirmation on reaching progressive positive step under the sixth review for resumption of $6 billion EFF (extended fund facility).

Finance minister’s hints over 5 percent growth projections for FY2022, strong financial results and investor expectations for the release of the next IMF tranche turned the market bullish, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 Shares Index also jumped 368.99 points or 2.11 percent to 17,824.53 points.

With an increase of 60 million, trade volume hit 308.18 million shares, while trading value also swelled to Rs10.38 billion. Market capital rose to Rs7.858 trillion from Rs7.765 trillion. Out of 361 shares active in the session, 274 posted gains, 79 losses, while 8 ended neutral.

Brokerage Topline Securities in a post-market note said equities rallies owing to improvement in sentiments due to a better than expected Current Account Deficit number, which clocked in at $1.113 billion in September 2021 compared to 1.473 billion in August 2021).

On the results front, UBL announced its 3QCY21 EPS (earning per share) of Rs5.52 along with a cash dividend of Rs4/share after which the stock rose 1.52 percent to Rs132.

Sapphire Textile was the best performer in terms of gains by surging Rs81 to Rs1,210/share, followed by Wyeth Pakistan Ltd that gained Rs55.01 to close at Rs1,685/share.

Rafhan Maize emerged as the worst loser by falling Rs460.01 to Rs10,389.99/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan that lost Rs124.99 to end at Rs5,775.01/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited in its daily market review said as the news of resumptions of dialogue with the IMF team relayed, the index made an upward swing as investor concerns over the fate of the IMF loan programme eased.

Cement, technology, banks, fertilisers remained in the limelight with cement leading the index on news of hike in the rates of the commodity, whereas dwindling outflows from foreign counters in banks and fertiliser stocks also helped these sectors post healthy gains, the brokerage said.

Darsons Research in a note said the benchmark index unlocked the day in green fueled by the return of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to Washington to join the ongoing IMF discussions coupled with the narrowing of September current account deficit.

Pearl Securities said the index rebounded today as the international market turned green and the commodity prices weakened. On the other hand, the net foreign direct investment in Pakistan soared to $236 million in September 2021 (11-month high), signaling a revival of confidence among long-term global investors in the economy, the brokerage said.

It said during the session cement and banking sector cumulatively added 343 points to the index, helping the market close above the psychological barrier of 45,000 points.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 49.45 million shares, followed by Hum Network with 24.77 million shares.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 80.23 million shares from 66.06 million shares.