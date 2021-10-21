Fertiliser industry seeks deregulation, export permission

ISLAMABAD: Fertiliser-makers on Wednesday asked the government to grant the sector a ‘deregulatory environment’ and permission to export surplus for which they are even willing to forego the subsidised gas supply.

“If the government deregulates us and allows us to export, we can expand our capacities, earn up to $0.7 billion foreign exchange, save our depleting reserves and we can even guarantee meeting local demand that is around 6 to 6.2 million tons per annum,” said Imran Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Engro Fertilisers, while talking to media here.

“[Our] current capacity is 7 million tons, with this permission we can go for full capacity and even invest more for expansion.”

Ahmed said Pakistan’s fertiliser industry was internationally competitive and would thrive in a fully deregulated environment, even without any subsidies.

Currently the fertiliser industry was selling urea at around Rs1,750/bag, while in international market it was being sold at Rs7,500.

“By deregulating the industry and introducing WACOG (weighted average cost of gas) for all manufacturers, including indigenous gas and imported RLNG-based plants, the government can earn higher revenues and reduce the country’s fiscal imbalance,” he said.

This would, however, mean that domestically produced urea will be available at higher prices comparable to import parity cost.

Agriculture productivity and farmer incomes, especially at the bottom of the pyramid, could take a huge hit if no countermeasures are taken. To mitigate this adverse outcome, the government needed to implement targeted subsidy mechanism for small farmers.

“Higher gas revenue of Rs89 billion from the fertilizer industry can fund the targeted subsidy of around Rs 65 billion for small landholders. Around 90 percent of the farmers own around 48 percent of the land, with a size of less than 12.5 acres. Post deregulation, the government can utilise the benefit of reduced subsidy on feed gas to offer targeted subsidy to small farmers”.

“The removal of feed gas subsidy on production of urea and DAP will not have a significant impact on the prices of major crops and resultant expenditure of family households in Pakistan”, he added.

In 2020/21, the sector’s income attributable to shareholders was Rs57 billion while its tax contribution to national exchequer was Rs55 billion.

Ahmed said the urea demand against the industry’s capacity was around 1 million tons more and the government was reluctant to allow export thinking it would create shortage.

“We can ensure there will be no shortage, as we can keep around 300,000 tons in safe stocks that can be used any time as buffer stock.” Imran pointed out the fertiliser industry was often accused of earning excessive profits; however, a sector-wise review over the last 10 years revealed the returns were lower than many other industries.

“During this period, the industry made an investment of Rs162 billion in capacity expansions and plant upgrades under the highly effective Fertiliser Policy 2001 that has helped Pakistan to become self-sufficient in urea production.”

He said as a result, the farmers of Pakistan remained shielded from Covid-induced shocks in global urea prices that surged 86 percent since last year.

He highlighted that despite introduction of the Fertiliser Policy, return on assets for the fertiliser sector was lower than other sectors. “The return on equity and return on assets of the fertiliser industry at 33 percent and 11 percent, respectively, are lower than many major industries, including food and personal goods, automobiles, and oil exploration and production.”

The return on equity and return on assets for other industries were as high as 67 percent and 19 percent, respectively, said Ahmed.

“Through import substitution, the fertiliser sector has contributed more than $3 billion towards reducing the trade deficit in 2021,” he said adding,” As a result of the significantly lower prices, the local fertiliser industry has saved farmers from an additional burden of Rs363 billion in 2021 as well”. Further, the Engro Fertliser CFO said 96 percent of the income attributable to shareholders of the fertiliser companies was contributed towards national exchequer last year.