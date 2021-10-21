 
Thursday October 21, 2021
France’s Sarkozy must testify in polling fraud trial: judge

World
AFP
October 21, 2021

Paris: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will have to testify in a trial in which his former aides are accused of misusing public funds on polling contracts, a judge ruled on Wednesday. Sarkozy, who benefits from presidential immunity in the case, had said he would not appear as a witness in the case after being tried and convicted twice this year in separate affairs.

