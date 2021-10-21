Blinken promises shift from mly focus in Latin America

Quito: The United States has focused too much on security over other assistance in Latin America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, as he vowed a concerted push to encourage democracy.

Amid a rise both of authoritarians and populists in Latin America, Blinken is visiting Ecuador and Colombia as President Joe Biden seeks to champion stable democracies. Both nations receive US security training and are led by conservatives who have taken controversial measures, with Colombian forces this year killing dozens of anti-government protesters and Ecuador on Tuesday announcing a state of emergency just as Blinken flew in.

“Our record on partnering with the region’s democracies to improve civilian society has been mixed,” Blinken said in a speech in the Ecuadorian capital Quito. “That’s because often, we tried to fix the problem by relying too much on training and equipping security forces, and too little on the other tools in our kit,” he said at the Universidad San Francisco de Quito, with the green Andean foothills behind him.

“We focused too much on addressing the symptoms of organised crime, like homicides and drug trafficking, and too little on the root causes. We’re working to correct that imbalance.”

He acknowledged the long shadow of US support for dictators, saying, “There were times when we supported governments in the Americas that did not reflect the choice or the will of their people and did not respect their human rights.”

Among US initiatives that go beyond security, Blinken pointed to the Biden administration’s greater push on fighting corruption, including denying visas to officials involved in graft. Blinken said the United States, alongside its frequent calls for elections, would also be more attentive to economic concerns such as improving labor standards, health care and education.

“This should be obvious, but the reality is we’ve often put more energy into strengthening civil and political rights, as vital and important as they are -- free and fair elections, freedom of speech and assembly -- and less into strengthening people’s economic and social rights.”

The Biden administration, largely following the lead of former president Donald Trump, has ramped up pressure on leftist autocratic leaders in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro has suspended dialogue with the US-backed opposition.