19 die in Cairo accident

Cairo: Nineteen people died in Egypt on Wednesday when a minibus was hit by an oncoming lorry travelling the wrong way on a Cairo bypass, medical and security sources said.
Nairobi: The Ethiopian government said it carried out a new air strike on Wednesday against rebel targets in an area...
Lagos: Nigerian youths held memorial protests in Lagos and Abuja on Wednesday, one year after security forces...
Rome: G20 leaders meeting in Rome next week will help pave the way for UN climate talks that follow, Prime Minister...
Paris: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will have to testify in a trial in which his former aides are accused...
Strasbourg, France: The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded the Sakharov Prize for human rights to jailed Russian...
London: Britain’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined social network giant Facebook over £50...