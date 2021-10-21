Ex-English ballet star jailed

London: A London court on Wednesday sentenced a former English National Ballet star to nine years in jail for a series of sexual assaults on teenage dance students.

Yat-Sen Chang, an ethnically Chinese Cuban national, served as a principal dancer in the London-based troupe from 1993 to 2011. In May a jury convicted him of 12 counts of sexual assault and one of assault by penetration when he worked at a dance school in London and gave private ballet lessons.