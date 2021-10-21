US police officers resist vaccinations

New York: New York City ordered all police officers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 on Wednesday, setting up a showdown with the force´s union as cops across the United States challenge mandated inoculations.

The directive — which also applies to firefighters, prison guards and sanitation workers — comes as disgruntled officers in Chicago and Los Angeles push back against proof of vaccination requirements. Vaccine rates amongst the New York Police Department lag behind the city average: some 71 percent of the force’s 55,000-strong staff have been inoculated compared to 84 percent of all adults in the Big Apple.