Brazil’s president to face charge of ‘intentional’ crimes over Covid response; US set to vaccinate kids aged 5-11; Coronavirus surges across Singapore

Singapore: Singapore’s healthcare system is at risk of being “overwhelmed” by surging coronavirus infections, government officials warned Wednesday, a day after the city-state expanded quarantine-free travel as it shifts its approach to dealing with the pandemic.

The daily number of infections shot to a record 3,994 cases on Tuesday and the death toll continues to rise. “At the current situation, we face considerable risk of the healthcare system being overwhelmed,” said Lawrence Wong, co-chairs of a government task force fighting Covid-19.

Wong, who is also the finance minister, said nearly 90 percent of isolation beds in hospitals have been filled and more than two-thirds of intensive care unit beds are occupied. Most of Singapore’s cases are mild or asymptomatic with patients recovering at home, allowing hospitals to focus on seriously sick Covid patients.

“We are trying to add capacity, but it’s not simply a matter of having extra beds or purchasing new equipment because... our medical personnel are stretched and fatigued,” Wong said. “And while we are trying to reinforce the team, it will take time for these reinforcements to come in.”

Taskforce co-leader and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the number of infections among unvaccinated people aged 60 years and above “continues to be high”, accounting for two-thirds of patients in the ICU and those who have died.

Their comments came a day after the city-state expanded its quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated passengers to include eight countries, including key trading partners the United States, Britain and France.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said the global business hub cannot remain closed indefinitely, and the city-state has shifted from a zero-tolerance strategy with lockdowns and closed borders to taking the approach of living with Covid-19.

The travel lane arrangement started with Brunei and Germany last month, and will include South Korea from November 15. Flights under the expanded arrangement began arriving Wednesday.

Singapore has reported nearly 155,000 coronavirus cases with 246 deaths as of Tuesday.In a related development, a Brazilian senate committee will on Wednesday ask that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with “intentional” crimes over his management of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left 600,000 of his compatriots dead.

Following six months of eventful hearings, with emotional witness statements and chilling revelations about the use of ineffective medication on “human guinea pigs,” the committee of inquiry will deliver its eagerly awaited report.

Renan Calheiros, the centrist senator who is the lead author of the 1,200-page report, has already revealed that he has retained at least nine charges against the far-right president, including “quackery” and “crimes against humanity.”

But he announced a last-minute withdrawal of “homicide” and “genocide” charges, after some infighting within the panel. While the accusations are serious, the process may be just symbolic since Bolsonaro enjoys enough congressional support to avoid the opening of impeachment proceedings.

Likewise, Attorney General Augusto Aras, an ally appointed by Bolsonaro, could shield him from any indictment. The report could also ask that several ministers be charged, as well as three of Bolsonaro’s sons, including Flavio — who sits on the committee.

“This report will seem like a sentence, but the government is calm. You can criticize the president’s attitude, but not incriminate him,” Fernando Bezerra, head of the government’s parliamentary bloc in the senate, told the Uol website.

The inquiry does not have the power to bring charges, but its revelations could have a serious political impact: the report will be sent to the public prosecutor, the federal court of accounts, and could even be sent to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, where other complaints against Bolsonaro have already been lodged.

It is yet another headache for the president, whose popularity has plummeted to an all-time low and who trails leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in polls ahead of next year’s general election.

Meanwhile, the United States is ready to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11 against Covid-19 starting next month, once health experts give the green light, the White House said Wednesday.

“Our planning efforts mean that we will be ready to begin getting shots in arms in the days following a final CDC recommendation,” the White House said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A panel of CDC experts is due to meet on the issue November 2-3 and the agency is expected to make its recommendation soon thereafter.