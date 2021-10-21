‘Pakistan in dire need of trained interventional gastroenterologists to perform advanced endoscopies’

Pakistan is in dire need of trained interventional gastroenterologists to conduct advanced endoscopies, colonoscopies and ERCP procedures as patients from the entire country have to travel to a few major cities, especially Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, for these procedures as well as for the treatment of many diseases of liver, gallbladder, bile ducts and pancreas, experts said on Wednesday.

“In order to overcome the shortage of trained and qualified interventional gastroenterologists in Pakistan, experts from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Malaysia, China, Middle East and South Asian as well as leading Pakistani gastroenterologists are being invited here to train Pakistani doctors in advanced endoscopies at the 38th PSG Annual Congress to be held in Karachi in February next year,” eminent gastroenterologist Prof Amanullah Abbasi told a news conference in Karachi.

Accompanied by Yasir Ghouri and Shams Solangi of the Wilson’s Pharmaceuticals, which is helping the organisers in holding the biggest congress of the Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology (PSG) in the country, he said live workshops would be conducted by the experts from developed countries of the world to train Pakistani physicians to overcome the need of interventional gastroenterologists.

Prof Abbasi, who is a former registrar of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), said Pakistani gastroenterologists and general physicians also needed training to prescribe evidence-based medicine to the patients to prevent them from experimentation and burden of medicines, especially unnecessary antibiotics.

“Our aim and objective is to promote ethical medical practices in the field of gastroenterology where patients’ rights are protected and they are not burdened with irrational use of medicines and unnecessary medical examinations,” he said and added that experts from Pakistan and abroad would train Pakistan doctors to utilise minimum therapeutic products to treat the gastrointestinal issues.

Similarly, he maintained, the objective of the 38th PSG Annual Congress was to prevent patients from undergoing unnecessary gastrointestinal interventions like endoscopies, colonoscopies and ERCPs, saying that in many cases, patients were asked to undergo these procedures although they did not need them for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal issues.

According to Prof Abbasi, he has personally seen patients who are asked to get their endoscopies and colonoscopies done on a quarterly basis, and sometimes unnecessary ERCP procedures are done although there is no need for such procedures, which are very complicated and can result in serious health consequences.

“In these circumstances, it is the moral and ethical responsibility of the senior gastroenterologists to promote ethical medical practices including rational use of medicines and gastroenterological interventions. With this objective in mind, we are going to train the young doctors in Pakistan.”

The chief executive officer of the Wilson’s said on the occasion that they had been arranging training workshops for the young gastroenterologists and other experts for last several years. They added that now they were going to invite experts from the across world to train Pakistani experts so that Pakistani patients could avail quality health services and facilities at local health facilities.