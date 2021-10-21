Suspect of banned sectarian outfit caught

Personnel of Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspect associated with a banned religious outfit involved in sectarian killings.

The CTD said in a statement that responding to information about the presence of notorious criminals in District East, a team conducted a raid in a locality near the Rasheed Sabri Park on Abdul Hasan Isphani Road, and after facing resistance it arrested Syed Mazhar Ali Naqvi, associated with the banned Sipah-e-Muhammad.

The anti-terrorism cops also claimed seizing a TT pistol of 30 bore with bullets from his possession, and took him to their headquarters. The suspect was alleged to have been present in the locality to commit some offence, but before he could carry out his plan, the CTD personnel intercepted and caught him. Naqvi had initially admitted to murdering several people of a rival sect on sectarian grounds. Two of his associates had already been arrested by police.

The suspect was allegedly involved in shooting dead Ijaaz, who belonged to a rival sect, in the Gulberg area. He also resorted to firing in the Incholi area, where two people got injured and later one of them succumbed to his injuries. Investigations revealed that the suspect, after the arrests of his companions, had fled to Multan and travelled back to Karachi at different times.