Mansehra lawyers stage protests against price hike

MANSEHRA: The lawyer fraternity staged a rally here on Monday to protest against the price hike and demanded of the government to withdraw the increase in the prices of petroleum products, electricity and natural gas.

The protest rally started from the Kutchehri area and culminated at the Khatma-i-Nabuwat Chowk after marching through Kashmir and Abbottabad roads. Holding banners and placards, protesters chanted slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The president of District Bar Association Bilal Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan should step down as the PTI government had failed at all fronts. Babar Ali Shah, the general secretary of the Abbottabad Circuit Bench of Peshawar High Court Bar Association, said the prices of the essential commodities had gone up to an unaffordable level.

“People cannot meet the kitchen expenses so how could they pay the utility bills which have increased to the highest in the history of the country,” he added. The lawyer fraternity boycotted the court proceedings the entire day on the call of the KP Bar Council.

The KP Bar Council had given a call for a strike across the province against the highest ever inflation and increase in the petroleum products prices and rise in the electricity and natural gas traffic.

Mahboob Ali Yousafzai adds from Mingora: The Peshawar High Court Bar Association Mingora Bench organized a protest rally here. Addressing a press conference after the protest here at Swat Press Club, the lawyers, traders and political leaders demanded immediate relief from the government by decreasing the prices of the essential items.

Earlier, the protesters staged a rally from the Nishat Chowk to the Swat Press Club, chanting slogans against the government. Saeed Khan Advocate, President Peshawar High Court Bar Association Mingora Bench, spoke on the occasion and flayed the government for the price spiral.

"The poor people are unable to earn livelihood for the family while prices of food items are increasing with each passing day ", said Sultanat Khan advocate, President, District Bar Association Swat.