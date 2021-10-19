Courtiers like Marriyum don’t know alphabet of economy: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that courtiers like Marriyum Aurangzeb did not know the alphabet of economy.

“Such courtiers were making daily propaganda on economy,” he said in response to her statement. He said that incompetent people had nothing to do with the people and inflation. “Only intention of the incompetent was not to be asked about their corruption,” he said.

He said all such attempts to do politics in the name of people would fail. The incompetent destroyed the national economy by keeping the dollar at Rs100 artificially, he added. Gill said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had put the economy in the right direction, which was destroyed by the incompetent.

The PTI not only steered the economy out of crisis but also faced the coronavirus pandemic, he said. He said that COVID-19 caused havoc in the entire world resulting in hundreds of thousands death besides huge damages to the economies of countries.