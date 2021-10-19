Sh Rashid himself digging ditch for PTI govt: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan, while reacting to the statement of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, said that Sheikh Rashid is dragging the PTI-led government into a political quagmire.
In a statement Rana Sanaullah said Sh Rashid is playing a leading role in laying mine field for the Imran Khan’s government and added such self-proclaimed interpreters must be stopped from making statements on behalf of the institutions. He said that Sheikh Rashid’s statements were defaming and making the institutions controversial. ISPR must take notice of his recent statements, Sanaullah said. Sanaullah also warned Sheikh Rashid to chose his tone carefully while talking about Maryam Nawaz.
