 
Tuesday October 19, 2021
Norway attacker killed victims with ‘sharp object’

World
AFP
October 19, 2021

Oslo: Norwegian police said on Monday that the five victims of last week’s attack were killed by a "sharp object" used by the suspect, not a bow and arrows. "At some point he discarded or lost his bow and arrows," police inspector Per Thomas Omholt told reporters. He said that during the attack on Wednesday the suspect killed "five people with a sharp object both in private addresses and in public spaces".

