PJF planning academy, professional league

KARACHI: A senior official of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) on Monday revealed that the federation plans to do something different for tackling the future pressing challenges.

“Yes, we plan to do something different to leave an impact,” PJF vice-president Masood Ahmed told ‘The News’ in an interview. “We plan to do some solid things to help the sport for years to come.

“The first thing which we want to do is to open an international academy. If we look around, we will find that in various nations academies’ role has been beneficial in preparing the best talent under quality coaches,” Masood said.

“I am really impressed by the academies in Hungary and Paris. The Central Asian countries also have top-standard academies and even India has a fine academy which is anchoring the country’s judo towards excellence. If we are backed by the state and corporate sector, we will go to establish one either in Lahore or Peshawar,” he said.

“We will also seek assistance from the International Judo Federation (IJF) and Judo Union of Asia and I hope we can do something stunning with the support of the state and corporate sector,” Masood said. “IJF can even provide us with a coach for the academy,” he said. “If you get your own academy it will provide a permanent training facility to your top crop and you can also invite foreign fighters for joint training sessions,” the official said.

He said the second plan of the PJF is to introduce a professional league in the country. “We want to create an environment where fighters can earn money. In the international circuit Grand Slam and Grand Prix are a sort of professional events in which top prizes are kept for the medal winners. Here too we want to introduce such an event. We will put this idea before our general body and hopefully we will reach a conclusion on what we can do in this direction,” Masood said.

He said the third thing is to focus on district level events in order to get the desired talent. “We can get top talent by holding events at the district level. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the former tribal belt, and Punjab are very fertile in judo talent. Their players have good physique and height and have killer instincts. We can get top talent from there. In KP a huge event at the district level is on cards and this thing will be adopted by other provinces as well to bring talent to the mainstream,” Masood said.

“In Punjab we can attract wrestlers to judo. There is little difference between the two disciplines and those wrestlers who like judo can switch over to our sport,” he said. Masood revealed that they have around 2500 registered fighters in provinces. “Besides, Army has a huge nursery,” he added.

He said they want to improve club judo. “Those clubs which produce international fighters will be provided with every kind of support by the PJF,” he added. Masood said an offer had been made by the PJF to a Russian coach. “The coach has promised if he himself is not available then he will give us another good coach,” he added.