Relief items distributed among Afghans, deserving locals in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from the minorities Wilson Wazir, along with a Christian pastor from Lahore, on Saturday distributed food and non-food items among deserving Afghan refugees and local residents in Landikotal.

Christian pastor Shahid Munir under the Afghan Refugee Support Programme distributed flour, ghee, sugar, pulses and water tanks among 220 persons including Afghan refugees, disabled persons, widows, Christians and labourers in Landikotal.

Wilson Wazir said that he had requested Shahid Munir to help the jobless labourers, Christians and the Afghan refugees residing in Landikotal.

On the occasion, Shahid Munir said they provided first package to the deserving Muslims and Christians in Landikotal. He said that in the coming days, he would distribute foods among the families of those labourers who had lost their jobs due to restrictions on the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham. The residents thanked Wilson Wazir and Shahid Munir for their support.