Inclusivity underlined for peaceful co-existence: Speakers stress on promotion of dialogue culture

HARIPUR: An inclusive society based on respect and protection of the rights of all the people irrespective of their ethnic, linguistic or religious identities could only come into being through the culture of dialogue which is, unfortunately, diminishing in Pakistani society.

These views were expressed by renowned poet, author, journalist and human rights activist Haris Khaleeq while talking here on Sunday to the participants of a discussion on the book titled "Pakistan here and now" which he has co-edited with Irfan Ahmed Khan.

University and college teachers, students, social activists, journalists and poets attended the function.

He discussed the society, cultural identity and diaspora that different writers, including himself, Hasan Zaidi, Salman Asif, Naveed Shehzad, Fatima Ehsan, Dr Naazir Mehmood and Zahida Hina, covered in their articles and incorporated in the book.

Haris Khaleeq said governance and distribution of resources, religion and its definitions and socio-economic evolutionary changes had greatly affected the social structure.

He said that the inclusivity was the benchmark for ensuring peaceful co-existence and respect for the rights all communities and social groups. "But this objective could be achieved only through the promotion of dying culture of dialogue", he said.

Haris Khaleeq agreed to a questioner that the speech of Quaid-e-Azam of August 11, 1947 was a document ensuring pluralistic Pakistani society but it disappeared from the national archives but thanks to daily Dawn, it was now preserved and being discussed at different forums. To a question, he said that poets, writers, and journalists had played a role to guide the society for peaceful co-existence but it was the parliament that had to ensure all that through legislation.

He lamented that despite introducing the bill on forced conversions itself, the ruling party had failed to get it passed for unknown reasons.

A question-answer session on the contents of the book was also held later.

Prof Waheed Qureshi, Tehseenul Haq Awan, and president Haripur Chamber of Commerce Salim Awan were among those who spoke to the participants on this occasion.