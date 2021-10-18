Anti-cannabis operation in Kohistan launched

MANSEHRA: The Lower Kohistan police have launched an operation to destroy the hemp (bhang) grown across the district and arrested dozens of growers.

“We have started destroying the cannabis grown in parts of the district and arrested its growers under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act,” Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon, the district police officer, told reporters on Sunday.

The official, who led the operation in mountainous parts of Lower Kohistan, said narcotics peddlers were growing hemp and targeting youngsters to get them involved in the addictions.

“We have carried out this operation in the mountainous Mundraza area and its adjoining areas so far and destroyed the hemp grown there in a large number,” he said. The DOP said that the personnel of elite force were also part of that operation besides the police.

He said the ulema and elders of the district were consulted before starting this operation. “The ulema and elders are extending support in making the operation successful. They have admired our efforts as they are also against the use of narcotics by locals and particularly by the youngsters,” the official said.