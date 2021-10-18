World urged to play role in early resolution of Kashmir dispute

Islamabad : British educationist, peace ambassador and founder of ‘Let Kashmir Decide’ campaign, Ms Claire Bidwell, has said that the world must look for early and permanent solution of the Kashmir dispute, says a press release.

Ms Claire Bidwell was speaking as chief guest in a reception organised by think tank, Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD) and News Agency, Kashmir News Network (KNN), at the National Press Club in Islamabad.

The INSPAD President, Dr Muhammad Tahir Tabassum, Chief editor of KNN Javed Akram Malik, prominent religious scholar, Dr Umar Riaz Abbasi, Chairperson of Lift Islamabad, Dr Asma Malik, Col (r) Mohabat Ali and Muhammad Talha Zubair, youth coordinator, also spoke on the occasion.

Ms Claire Bidwell said Kashmir is a humanitarian issue and people must explore and support her campaign “Let Kashmir Decide” from Sunday (17 October). She appreciated INSPAD and KNN event and said, “We are with your objectives.”

Dr Muhammad Tahir Tabassum said settlement of the Kashmir and Palestine disputes is the pathway of global peace and harmony and the world must understand the effects of these issues.

Dr Umer Riaz Abbasi said Kashmir is a humanitarian issue and Islam never believes in violence as it is a religion of peace.

Muhammad Talha Zubair, INSPAD youth coordinator, emphasized that the Kashmiris are free people and they are under military siege and as per the UN resolutions, self-determination is their legal right.

INSPAD gave Icon of Peace and KNN presented Peace Defender awards to Ms Claire Bidwell and appreciated her tremendous and effective efforts for people of Kashmir.