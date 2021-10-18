Symposium on advanced materials today

Islamabad : The five-day 17th International Symposium on Advanced Materials organised by Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF) will commence at the National Centre for Physics near Quaid-e-Azam University here today (Monday).

The biennial event has become a regular prime international forum where materials engineers and scientists can keep themselves up to date with new technologies and trends in advanced structural and functional materials.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz will deliver his inaugural speech while Minister for Federal Education, Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on October 18. Chairman PAFM, Tahir Ikram will also be present on the occasion. Engineers and scientists from various countries like USA, China, Turkey, New Zealand, and the Czech Republic besides 250 delegates from different Research and Development Institutions will attend the symposium.

The symposium will focus on the development and production of advanced materials especially used in hi-tech industries.