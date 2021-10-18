Dangling wires blot on the city landscape

Overhead electricity and cable operators’ wires across the city streets have become a trap for pedestrians and bikers. Running along with the houses, not only do these dangerously hanging wires pose a grave threat to the precious lives of the people, but the threat increases manifold in the monsoon season.

A short circuit in this weather causes a fire that engulfs everything. Several individuals lose their precious life due to electrocution. The narrow streets and overhead wiring make the city vulnerable to short circuits.

In areas such as Muslim Town, Jhanda Chichi, Marir Hassan, Bahbara Bazaar, Lunda Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Iqbal Road, DAV College Road, Gawalmandi, Qasai Galli, Pak Crockery Market, Dhok Najoo and Kashmiri Bazaar, you will witness heavy nets of messy wires dotting the streets.

Nusrat Zaidi, a resident of Asghar Mall says, “Such hanging wires are not allowed anywhere but here mostly the cable and internet wires are seen hanging in a haphazard manner on street sides along the central verge of the streets and even over the streets. You can see it at all the traffic signals, in front of the hospitals, clinics, schools, and markets.”

Wires are seen lying on the streets in all the neighborhoods near Faisal Avenue. Mostly, the cable and internet operators with the intent to use them anytime keep the wires. However, wires pose danger to the pedestrians and the commuters on the streets as anyone could tangle in them and fall.

Seema Zahra, a resident of Khokar Road says, “Wires lying on the streets near houses are very dangerous. Once I fell down near the IESCO office and was trapped in a wire lying on the ground. This is surprising that neither the RDA nor the Municipal Corporation takes this seriously. They should make the streets safe by removing such wires.”

People in the city civic bodies say that the cable operators and the internet service providers and PTCL operators mainly use the electricity poles that are not allowed. In addition, on the streets due to multiple jurisdictions of civic bodies, things do not get resolved. City residents say that they know the practice of using the infrastructure of civic bodies by the private cable and internet operators but they do not take action.

“Of late, a news was flashed in WhatsApp groups of various city areas residents mentioning that the civic bodies are going to remove such wires, but looking at the ground, I could say that nothing effective has happened,” says Sheerin Naqvi, a resident of Arya Mohallah.

Officer in charge of IESCO, Samar Hussain, says, “We take action on electricity poles wires. Moreover, we have written a letter to the concerned civic bodies who have the jurisdiction to deal with the problem of hanging wires.