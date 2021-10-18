Guided tours for nature lovers

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has planned to start guided tours for wildlife lovers inside Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details, the IWMB rangers would provide security to the visitors who would move around only in the specific areas of the national park in line with the guidelines to be given by the officials.

The guided tours will allow the visitors to focus on the must-see hiking trails, natural features, wildlife areas and fostering research. The people from all walks of life will become part of the groups that will visit the national park to enhance their knowledge about the natural environment. The details showed that it would not be a commercial activity but an effort to provide the nature lovers with an opportunity to come and see the green character and flora and fauna that make the national park one of the unique places in this region. It is pertinent to mention here that the guided tours to national parks and wildlife reserves are arranged all over the world to create love for nature and wildlife among different segments of the society and open up new venues for research.

The IWMB officials would also teach the visitors about how to trace and recognize footprints of the wildlife species that would also show them their style of movement in the forest areas.

The official said it is really encouraging to find out traces of leopards in the national park, which shows they have started returning back to this area that was once their natural habitat.

The IWMB chairperson shared a couple of photographs showing footprints and marks during their search to trace out leopards in the Margalla Hills.

“It was an interesting afternoon investigating leopard traces inside Margalla Hills National Park! Soon we will start limited guided tours that would be conducted by IWMB rangers for wildlife lovers,” she said.