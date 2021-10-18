Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain and humid conditions was observed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting northern areas and may persist during next 24 hours while continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Met officials predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) was expected at isolated places in northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall with thunderstorm occurred at several cities, including Astore, Chillas, Babu Sar, Bunji, Hunza, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, Balakot, Kakul, Chitral, Malam Jabba, Murree, Mangla and Jhelum. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Sibbi where mercury reached 39°C while in Lahore, it was 33°C and minimum was 19.3°C.