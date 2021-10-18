LGs restoration case hearing today

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court has fixed for today (Monday) the petition against non-implementation of Supreme Court’s order regarding restoration of local governments in Punjab.
Justice Ayesha A Malik will resume hearing on the petitions of Lahore Mayor Col (retd) Mubashir and other local governments’ representatives. They have filed a contempt of court petition against officials of the Punjab government for not restoring the LGs despite the orders of the Supreme Court. The court had already summoned Punjab chief secretary and LGs secretary.
