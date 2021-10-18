459 new dengue cases in Punjab

LAHORE : One patient died from dengue fever in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 19 so far, while 459 cases were reported across the province, out of which 335 were found in Lahore. A total of 1,745 patients were admitted to hospitals across Punjab, out of which 799 patients were admitted in Lahore and 946 to hospitals of other cities of the province, he added.

About availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Sunday said that 3,644 beds were currently allocated for dengue fever patients in hospitals across Punjab.

Nine die from corona: Around nine patients died from COVID-19 in Punjab, including three deaths in Lahore in the last 24 hours, while 17,121 tests were conducted making a total of 7,703,546 tests.