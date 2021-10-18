Call to control inflation

LAHORE :A human rights group chairman has expressed his concern over increase in prices of petroleum products. In a statement issued here on Sunday, International Human Rights Movement Chairman Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan said there is power crisis and petrol price is out of control in Pakistan.
Inflation has crushed the common man. He demanded the government control inflation which has made it hard for the masses to breathe.
