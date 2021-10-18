Boy injured in jubilation firing

LAHORE : A six-year-old boy was injured in a jubilation firing at a wedding function in the Shafiqabad police area here on Sunday.

The boy identified as Ayan was admitted to hospital. Accused Qadeer started firing in the air in a Mehndi ceremony. As a result, a bullet hit Ayan in the shoulder. Police arrested the accused and recovered weapon from his possession.

Body found: Body of a 17-year old youth was found near Multan Road Scheme Mor in Sabzazar area on Sunday. The victim identified as Dilawar was the resident of Dobanpura. Police claimed that he was an addict and died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers removed the body to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,123 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 17 people died, whereas 1,168 were injured. Out of this, 685 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 483 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.