Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected sir, I need your help to guide me for my future studies and best profession to choose afterwards. I mean what are the payable professions if I do BA or Software Engineering and what is the scope of ICS? (Uzair Zia, Karachi)

And: Dear Uzair, let me tell you that all professions which require some kind of expertise or where you have a specialism are payable, in other words offer you reasonable means of livelihood. People who even don’t have BA or Intermediate but are computer wizards/ have computer knowledge, having communication skills, are familiar with platforms that are used in developing Communication, Power Point or can deliver designing through different Graphic Software and make huge money by doing their own business running shops or working at several places as a freelance. So it is important that you equip yourself with such a discipline that you feel you are good at but then specialise and be really good in what you learn and deliver.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I have done bachelors (BSc Statistics, Mathematics and Economics). Now I wish to study MA HRM. Moreover, I am also thinking about MSc Statistics. Kindly suggest what kind of Master’s degree is best for me. (Saara Tanveer, Rawalpindi)

Ans: Dear Saara, if you achieve good results/ grades in your Maths and Stats, or in other words, if you are good at numbers, and are more of a numerical person, then I will advise you to do your MSc in Math and Statistics. Please note that there are more opportunities for you being a female in public sector and or banking industry etc.

Q3: I am going to appear in 10th class exam next year. Please note that I am very good in doing Math and this is why planning to do Pre-Engineering after my Matric. I got 469/495 in 9th class. Please advise which field should I choose? (Raheem Bukhsh, Bahawalpur)

Ans: Pre-Engineering is not only dependent on being good at Maths, you must also have a sound understanding and knowledge of all related science subjects. This means that if you are very good at Maths, you should be at least a B grade student in Physics and Maths to make a relevant combination for Pre-Engineering. Moreover, obtaining marks in Maths is much easier than the other science subjects for which you may need to work hard if you are to maintain a percentage which can help you towards your admission in a reputable institution/ university.

Q4: Sir, my husband works as a driver in Dubai. I have done BA, BEd along with Montessori Diploma in Early Childhood Education (ECE). Please can you give me information and guidance about how can I apply for job in Dubai as a teacher? Can I get a good job in Dubai as a teacher? I also want to do MA. Please let me know what kind of subject has more prospects in Dubai. I look forward to your kind guidance and information. (Maraym Butt, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Maryam, after going through your academic profile I suggest you to improve your English comprehension, reading and writing expertise etc. You may be aware that most schools in Dubai are International franchises and demand extensive use of English particularly in teaching. The other area to improve yourself would be the use of technology within teaching methodology. Most young learners in schools in a country like even UAE use IPads and multimedia as teaching tools. I’m quite sure if you have all these qualifications and your diploma in Montessori you should be able to apply to different schools on a visit visa that your husband can arrange easily. I would suggest you to work few years in the country following which you can look at doing a Master’s degree.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).