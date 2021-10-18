SSWMB initiates cleanliness work along 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal procession routes

The Sindh Solid Waste Managememt Board (SSWMB) has initiated cleanliness work on and around the routes of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions.

The solid waste management board is spraying limestone on the routes of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions planned for Tuesday. SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa said relief camps of the board would be installed on the routes of the procession.

He added that arrangements for the precessions had been finalised and cleanliness was being ensured around all the mosques and Imambargahs of the city.

According to a statement issued by SSWMB, cleanliness work had been initiated in all the districts of the Karachi division.

The statement read that sanitary works would be deployed on and around the routes of the processions on Rabi-ul-Awwal 12 to ensure cleanliness.

SSWMB Executive Director Tariq Nizamani has been tasked with monitoring the cleanliness work. Under his supervision, all the Chinese and local contractors have been directed to lift daily garbage along with the garbage present on the routes of the processions.

The garbage collectors have been told to give special attention to Nishter Road, MA Jinnah Road and their adjoining areas.

A complaint centre of the waste management board would also remain functional. Channa has asked all the staff and officers of the SSWMB to work in close coordination with staff of the District Municipal Corporations and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to ensure cleanliness on the religious occasion.